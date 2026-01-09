Operation Brey: Homicide investigation into baby’s death

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a baby boy in Auckland on Wednesday.

On 2 January, the 10-week-old baby was taken to Pukekohe Maternity Hospital in a critical condition, where staff alerted Police.

The baby was transferred to Starship Hospital where it was established he had suffered non-survivable injuries.

Tragically, the baby passed away at the hospital on Wednesday 8 January.

A 27-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man have been jointly charged with ill treatment/neglect of a child.

Both will reappear in Manukau District Court on 8 May.

Suppression orders are in place regarding the identity of the child and the parties charged.

The investigation remains ongoing and further charges are being considered.

As the matter is before the court, Police are unable to comment further.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI