‘Matinee Idle’ co-hosts Phil O’Brien and Simon Morris sign off

By
MIL OSI
-
0
4

Source: Radio New Zealand

After 21 summers of gleeful mischief, Matinee Idle co-hosts Phil O’Brien and Simon Morris have signed off from one of RNZ’s most gloriously divisive programmes, with the show ending its run in its current format.

Affectionately known to loyal listeners as Uncle Phil and cousin Si, the duo today closed a chapter that began as a two-week summer stopgap and evolved into a cult favourite that audiences either adored or actively despised.

From the outset, Matinee Idle was a gamble, O’Brien says. Handed rare creative freedom, he ignored commercial playlists in favour of instinct.

Supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleFirefighters suffer burns, heat exhaustion while battling house fire
Next articleNZ-AU: Hinen Brings Next-Generation All-in-One Energy Storage to Solar & Storage Live UK 2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR