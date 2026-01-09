Firefighters suffer burns, heat exhaustion while battling house fire

Source: Radio New Zealand

Two firefighters battling a house fire in Waikanae needed medical treatment, with one suffering a burn and the other overcome by heat exhaustion.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it was alerted at 10.15am on Friday to the blaze in Reikorangi Road on the outskirts of town, near the wastewater treatment plant.

Shift manager Chris Dalton said the building was already well-alight when crews arrived on the scene.

“It went to a third alarm with eight urban fire trucks in attendance with a water tank and breathing apparatus and a command vehicle.

“One firefighter suffered a minor burn and another required treatment for heat stress, but because there was already an ambulance at the scene (due to the third alarm), they were able to be treated there, and I don’t believe either needed to be transported to hospital.”

The fire had since been extinguished, but four hours later, three crews remained at the scene, securing the area and carrying out the initial investigation, he said.

