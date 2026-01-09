How to get yourself out of a reading rut

By
MIL OSI
-
0
1

Source: Radio New Zealand

Remember summers spent leafing through cracked, yellow pages of a dusty novel on the beach? Or staying up late speeding through the a thriller you were given for Christmas? 

Recent studies have linked the rise of smartphones and screen-time to increasingly short attention spans, and suggested it’s broken our reading habits.

With streams of notifications and reels tugging at our attention, how can we re-learn the love of turning pages, rather than scrolling? 

Joining a book club is one way to keep the reading momentum going.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleCan you only poo at home? You may be a ‘heimscheisser’
Next articleHeli-golf, Aston Martin tours: How Queenstown is courting ultra-wealthy visitors

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR