Can you only poo at home? You may be a 'heimscheisser'

Source: Radio New Zealand

Poo anxiety, bashful bowels, shy bowel syndrome: they’re all terms for what’s medically known as parcopresis or difficulty pooping when you’re not at home. The Germans have given a name to this condition: Heimscheißer (pronounced “heimscheisser”), which means “home shitter”.

Sufferers experience distress and anxiety at the mere thought of having to use a toilet at school, work or any public place. Some may even find it hard to poop while on holidays.

If forced to use a toilet away from home, sufferers might experience a racing heartbeat, excess sweating, nausea, tremors and difficulty passing a bowel movement.

One treatment option for people is to build up their tolerance for public toilets. (file image)

Unsplash / Dean Fick

