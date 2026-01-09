Ferry troubles continue with cancellations following ramp problem

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Mark Papalii

More Bluebridge ferry services are being cancelled since a winch problem left passengers stuck overnight on the Connemara in Wellington.

Two hundred passengers spent about 15 hours on the vessel after Thursday’s 8.30pm Wellington to Picton service had to return to the capital shortly after departure following the discovery of a fault with the ramp.

Some passengers expressed frustration at the delays, but many praised the work of the crew to keep them comfortable and up to date with the situation.

Bluebridge apologised “unreservedly” saying it was extremely disappointed to have experienced a mechanical issue during peak travel period and was working as quickly as possible to get up and running again.

There are further cancellations for today with the 2pm Picton to Wellington, and tomorrow the 2.30am Picton to Wellington.

More cancellations are expected.

If you’re affected, contact iwitness@rnz.co.nz

Bluebridge said the Livia will operate additional sailings on Saturday, departing Wellington at 2am and Picton at 7.45 am, but there would be very limited availability.

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

“Unfortunately, we have very limited vehicle space on upcoming sailings and the only option may be to provide a full refund of the ticket,” a statement on the ferry company’s service alert page said.

“All customers affected by these cancellations will be advised by email and text, and the email includes a link to the refund request form.

“If you booked through a New Zealand-based or international agent but didn’t receive an email or text, we recommend contacting them directly.

“Please note, out contact centre is extremely busy, and while we will do our best to respond asap, wait times may be long, and we may take some time to respond to emails. Thank you for your understanding.”

Passenger to miss opportunity to see overseas relative

A passenger, who RNZ has agreed not to name, said she was on the phone to Bluebridge today to check her 2pm Saturday Picton to Wellington sailing was going ahead when the operator was told it was cancelled.

She said the helpdesk person was very kind and tried their best but the next sailing that worked for her and her family was not until Thursday.

She said she felt lucky to get those tickets, considering all the other people who would be scrambling and who may need to get home earlier.

“This disruption means I will be unable to catch up with a family member visiting from Greece.

“I feel really sad and disappointed about that.”

She said being away from home would also cost them more money, although thankfully they were able to stay with family.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand