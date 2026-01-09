Hastings tipped to be hottest spot as temperatures rise around the country

Source: Radio New Zealand

Hastings is in for a scorcher on Friday with MetService predicting it’ll be the hottest spot in the country.

Temperatures are forecast to top 30 degrees in many places, and heat alerts have been issued for Hastings, Napier, Whakatāne, Motueka, Blenheim and Kaikōura.

Meteorologist Devlin Lynden said remnants from Australia’s heatwave had arrived.

“The air mass that affected Australia earlier this week has moved over us, and we’re expecting some pretty high temperatures as the day progresses.”

Hastings could reach 34 degrees on Friday, he said.

“But that’s just the start of the story really, as we head into the weekend, those temperatures are going to remain high. Hastings again is looking like 30 on Saturday, and perhaps as high as 37 on Sunday.”

Eastern spots were often the warmest, said Lynden.

“That’s because as that air mass moves over the country it dries out and just gives it that extra little bit of kick and heats things up even more.”

Lynden expected a hot and muggy bedtime for most of the country, with higher than usual overnight temperatures.

However the West Coast of the South Island will stay cooler, he said.

“There’s a good frontal system moving over particularly the South Island, and that’s expected to bring quite a lot of rain to the West Coast.”

Heat alerts were issued when two consecutive days of higher than average temperatures were forecast, and MetService said it was likely more alerts would be issued on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile Fire and Emergency warned extreme heat came with heightened fire risk – particularly in Canterbury, Marlborough, Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti and Northland.

“This weekend, many parts of the country will be experiencing elevated fire danger conditions, with temperatures expected to surpass 30 degrees in some locations, wind gusts of 30km/h at times, and low humidity,” said FENZ deputy chief executive Nick Pyatt.

“These conditions are what we call a perfect storm for wildfire risk.”

Pyatt urged people not to light outdoor fires, and to put off activities that could generate sparks, like mowing the lawn and using power tools.

