Primech Holdings Receives $4.0 Million Strategic Investment from WELLE Environmental Group to Support Robotics Expansion and Facilities Growth

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2026 – Primech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: PMEC), a technology-driven facilities services and robotics company, today announced afrom WELLE Environmental Group Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 300190), reinforcing Primech’s acceleration into autonomous robotics, AI-powered cleaning systems, and scaled global facilities operations.

The investment highlights growing market confidence in Primech Holdings’ long-term growth strategy and its expanding role at the intersection of autonomous robotics and technology-enabled facilities services. Leveraging the deep operational expertise of its facilities services subsidiary, Primech A&P Pte. Ltd., alongside its robotics subsidiary, Primech AI Pte. Ltd., the capital will support accelerated robotics development, enhanced production capabilities, and the continued commercialization of Hytron, Primech’s flagship autonomous restroom cleaning robot.

“This investment validates the momentum we are building across autonomous robotics and intelligent facilities operations,” said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. “Partnering with WELLE strengthens our ability to scale faster, deploy more broadly, and execute on the growing demand for AI-powered automation in real-world environments. We are entering 2026 with a clear strategy, strong execution capabilities, and the capital to accelerate growth across international markets.”

Proceeds from the investment are expected to be deployed to expand robotics research, development, and production capacity, strengthen operational and manufacturing readiness, and support broader deployment of Hytron across commercial environments. The investment will also bolster working capital to support the continued expansion of Primech Holdings’ core facilities management business.

The transaction further deepens the strategic alignment between Primech Holdings and WELLE, building on their previously announced cooperation initiatives in robotics and intelligent operations. By combining Primech’s autonomous robotics platform and facilities expertise with WELLE’s environmental technology footprint and operational scale, the collaboration is positioned to accelerate intelligent automation and sustainable infrastructure solutions across industrial and commercial markets.

Additional details regarding the investment are included in Primech Holdings’ Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 6, 2026.

