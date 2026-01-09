Four arrested after shoplifters tracked from North Shore to Auckland City

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested four individuals following a shoplifting incident at a liquor store in Sunnynook on Auckland’s North Shore last night.

At approximately 8:40pm, three offenders allegedly entered the store, with two stealing boxes of alcohol. When the store employee attempted to intervene, he was confronted by the offenders and additional associates. The employee sustained minor injuries.

The alleged offenders boarded a bus and were tracked by Police to Britomart Square, where four individuals were arrested. Two of those arrested were found in possession of machetes.

A 22-year-old male has been charged with shoplifting and is due appear in North Shore District Court today.

