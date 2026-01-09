Appeal for information: stolen metal letters at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, Wellington

Source: Ministry for Culture and Heritage



Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage has found that elements of the French Memorial and park signage at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park have been stolen over the holiday break.

Thieves have targeted metal signage, comprising individual letters and full text phrases, from the French Memorial and main park. The French Memorial is a gift from France to New Zealand and is testimony to the friendship forged between our two countries since the First World War.

The forced removal of these metal letters has resulted in considerable damage at Pukeahu, our national place of remembrance.

“Places like Pukeahu are sacred, they exist to honour the memory of those who served, and those who lost their lives protecting nations and people so that we might have an opportunity to live in peace,” says Glenis Philip-Barbara Pou Mataaho o Te Hua Deputy Secretary Delivery and Investment.

“To steal from and vandalise such a place is unacceptable, we are bitterly disappointed that someone has gone to some effort to steal from the fallen.”

The French Embassy in New Zealand shares its deepest regret and condemns this act of vandalism on Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, which undermines the memory of the New Zealand soldiers who fell in France for our freedom. We thank New Zealand’s authorities for their investigations and the preparatory work that will lead to repair this important monument for our common heritage.

The Ministry is appealing for information about the stolen letters and damage. If you or anyone you know have any information you believe could be helpful to the police who are investigating this matter, or know of the location of the letters, please contact the Wellington Police – quote reference number O-2380388N. The Ministry believes these incidents happened between 24 December 2025 and 5 January 2026.

“We have informed the French Embassy and other stakeholders and will keep them updated. The Ministry will start to consider the reparatory works to the memorial and signage, but we encourage anyone who can help locating the lettering to contact the Police,” says Philip-Barbara.