Advocacy – The Double Standard on Palestinian Rights – PFNZ

When it comes to Palestinian rights, the world reveals a striking and disturbing double standard.

International law, human rights conventions, and moral principles are loudly invoked when violations occur elsewhere. Occupation, apartheid, collective punishment, forced displacement, and the killing of civilians are rightly condemned—unless the victims are Palestinian. Then the language softens, the outrage fades, and excuses replace accountability.

Palestinians are expected to endure military occupation without resistance, siege without protest, and dispossession without complaint. When they demand the same rights afforded to others—freedom, safety, equality, and self-determination—they are too often labelled as “controversial” or “political,” rather than recognised as human beings entitled to dignity.

Even Palestinian grief is policed. Their dead are debated, their suffering contextualised, and their humanity questioned. Meanwhile, clear breaches of international law are defended, delayed, or ignored in the name of “complexity” and “security.”

This double standard erodes the credibility of global human rights systems. Rights that apply selectively are not rights at all—they are privileges granted based on power, race, and geopolitics.

Justice cannot be conditional. Human rights cannot depend on who your oppressor is or how powerful your oppressor’s allies may be. Palestinian rights are not special rights—they are the same universal rights promised to every people.

Until Palestinians are treated as equals under international law and moral conscience, claims of a “rules-based international order” will remain hollow words.

