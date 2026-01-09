Advocacy – 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐦

Source: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐦 is a form of racism that targets Palestinians as a people, denying their identity, history, rights, and humanity. It operates by portraying Palestinians as inherently violent, less deserving of protection, or as an obstacle to peace, rather than as a people living under occupation and dispossession.

This racism manifests in many ways: the silencing or criminalisation of Palestinian voices; the denial of Palestinian nationhood; the erasure of Palestinian history and culture; and the collective punishment of Palestinians justified through dehumanising language. Palestinians are often expected to prove their suffering, defend their existence, or condemn others simply to be treated as worthy of empathy.

Anti-Palestinian racism also appears in institutional settings, where advocacy for Palestinian rights is falsely framed as extremism, hate speech, or a security threat, while violence against Palestinians is normalised or excused. This double standard reinforces a hierarchy of whose lives matter and whose pain is considered legitimate.

Challenging anti-Palestinian racism requires recognising Palestinians as a people with inherent dignity and equal rights under international law. It means listening to Palestinian experiences, rejecting dehumanisation in all its forms, and standing firmly against narratives that justify oppression, displacement, and collective punishment. Confronting this racism is essential to any genuine pursuit of justice, accountability, and lasting peace. Palestine Forum of New Zealand

