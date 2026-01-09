‘Bitterly disappointed’: Vandals damage Wellington memorial park

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage is “bitterly disappointed” after discovering vandalism at a memorial park in Wellington.

It said metal signage, including individual letter and full text phrases, have been removed from Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

The signs had been a gift from France to New Zealand, representing the friendship forged between the two countries following World War One.

The ministry said the “forced removal” had created considerable damage at a place of remembrance.

Pou Mataaho o Te Hua deputy secretary of delivery and investment, Glenis Philip-Barbara, said: “Places like Pukeahu are sacred, they exist to honour the memory of those who served, and those who lost their lives protecting nations and people so that we might have an opportunity to live in peace.

“To steal from and vandalise such a place is unacceptable, we are bitterly disappointed that someone has gone to some effort to steal from the fallen.”

The ministry said the French Embassy was also condemning the act of vandalism, saying it undermined the memory of Kiwi soldiers who died in France.

“We thank New Zealand’s authorities for their investigations and the preparatory work that will lead to repair this important monument for our common heritage.”

The ministry said it was appealing for information about the vandalism.

“If you or anyone you know have any information you believe could be helpful to the police who are investigating this matter, or know of the location of the letters, please contact the Wellington Police – quote reference number O-2380388N.

“The Ministry believes these incidents happened between 24 December 2025 and 5 January 2026.”

Philip-Barbara said the ministry would keep stakeholders updates on the investigation.

“The ministry will start to consider the reparatory works to the memorial and signage, but we encourage anyone who can help locating the lettering to contact the police.”

