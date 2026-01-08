Warrant to arrest: Lawrence Schwalger

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Lawrence Schwalger, 50, who has a warrant for his arrest.

Schwalger is wanted in relation to breaching his release conditions and Police believe someone may have information on his whereabouts.

He is thought to be in the wider Auckland area.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach him and instead to call 111 immediately and quote file number 251211/7089.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI