Serious injuries after two motorbikes crash in Tararua District

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Google Maps

Police believe there have been serious injuries suffered in a crash involving two motorbikes in the Tararua District this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Gaisford and Oringi Roads in Kumeroa just before 2.30pm.

Police said the road is blocked and diversions are in place.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand