How bank staff convinced their bosses to let them wear shorts

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / BNZ

Men wearing shorts to work may be a common site these days but there was a time when permission to do so was necessary.

With high temperatures expected in the coming days, BNZ has dug into its archives from 1966 when “sweltering” staff in Gisborne formally requested to wear shorts instead of long pants to work.

On 22 February 1966, the branch manager of the Gisborne BNZ wrote a letter to Head Office, saying: “With the prevalent high temperatures at Gisborne over the summer months, working conditions become most unpleasant.”

The manager suggested male staff be allowed to wear dark shorts with calf-length socks, white shirts with sleeves rolled up, a tie, and either black or brown shoes.

Supplied / BNZ

He said “strict control would be exercised to ensure a neat and tidy appearance was maintained” and wrote all other banks in Gisborne were allowing staff to wear shorts.

“One bank allows an open neck shirt, but I do not favour this,” he continued.

To further convince Head Office, the manager attached information about temperatures expected for the summer period.

Head Office ultimately approved the manager’s request but strict rules were to be followed.

Supplied / BNZ

There was to be no sandals – shoes only – and the summer attire was to be “at the manager’s discretion”.

Shorts had to be “of reasonable length” and “not in any way offensive to the public”.

Approval for this change was then sent to all branches across the country.

BNZ said the change proved popular – with archive photos through to the 1980s showing staff wearing shorts and shirts with a tie.

“The letter and photos now sit in BNZ’s archives as a snapshot of an era when staying cool at work required creativity rather than air conditioning and modern fabrics.”

Supplied / BNZ

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand