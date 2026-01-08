Vigil held for woman shot and killed by US immigration officer

Source: Radio New Zealand

Flowers are placed at the site where a woman was reportedly shot and killed by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images via AFP

A vigil is being held in Minnesota after a woman was shot and killed by an immigration officer.

The woman’s death has caused outrage by local leaders in the US while President Donald Trump claims the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officer acted in self defence.

According to CNN, thousands of Minnesota residents and activists are attending the vigil.

Flowers have been perched in the snow and candles lit near where the 37-year-old woman was killed.

CNN has named the woman as Renee Nicole Good.

“Say it once. Say it twice. We will not put up with ICE,” CNN reported the attendees chanting. It said some signs being held said “Killer ICE off our streets”.

CNN said speakers said the actions of ICE officers were unacceptable and a “direct result of a what they called militarized state with no accountability”.

They called for the officer responsible for Good’s death to face charges, CNN reported.

