Fire Safety – Extreme caution needed in many districts as fire risk spikes over coming days

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



The strike date in the original media release was incorrect. Please use the version below.

After a wet holiday period for many of us, summer has finally returned to Aotearoa New Zealand.

While this may seem like good news, Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Deputy Chief Executive Prevention, Nick Pyatt says it also poses an increased fire risk.

“This weekend, many parts of the country will be experiencing elevated fire danger conditions, with temperatures expected to surpass 30 degrees in some locations, wind gusts of 30km/h at times, and low humidity.”

“These conditions are what we call a perfect storm for wildfire risk.”

The risk will be highest in the Canterbury, Marlborough, Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti, and Northland districts.

Nick Pyatt is urging people in these areas to take extra care this weekend.

“97 percent of wildfires in Aotearoa New Zealand are caused by people. We can’t control the fire risk, but we can control our actions.”

www.checkitsalright.nz to see if there are any restrictions on lighting open-air fires in their area, and for safety advice. Nick Pyatt says the public should visitto see if there are any restrictions on lighting open-air fires in their area, and for safety advice.

“If your weekend plans include any activities involving an outdoor fire or spark/heat generating activities such as using power tools and mowing the lawn, we’re asking you to consider postponing these activities.”

“Physically check any burn piles from the last few weeks are fully extinguished. If in doubt put more water on it to make sure it’s fully extinguished ahead of these extreme conditions.”

“In these conditions, all it takes is one spark or ember to start a wildfire that will get out of control quickly and be very difficult for our crews to control.”

“If you’re still writing your New Year’s resolutions, consider adding ‘be fire safe this summer’ to that list.”

Fire and Emergency also reminds the public that members of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) will undertake a one-hour strike on Friday 9 January.

From 12-1pm tomorrow volunteers will respond to incidents in cities and towns served by paid firefighters, and there will be delays.

Fire and Emergency urges the NZPFU to call off its strike given heightened fire risks and the fact both parties are due to meet for facilitation later this month.