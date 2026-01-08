Climate – Earth Sciences NZ Jan-Mar 2026 climate outlook & December climate summary

Source: Earth Sciences New Zealand



What’s ahead weather-wise for the next 3 months?

In short, we’re looking at above average temperatures for the north and west of the North Island, above average rainfall for the north and east of the North Island, and below average rainfall for the west of the South Island. And warmer than average sea surface temperatures mean we’re more likely to have warmer nights.

Full details in the first attachment. The second summarises the unsettled December, with temperatures ranging from 35.6°C at Kawerau to 0.1°C at Pukāki, and parts of the country having more than 149% of average rainfall and others only 50-79%.