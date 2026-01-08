Croatian shirt incident a ‘misunderstanding’ – ASB Classic organisers

Source: Radio New Zealand

Organisers of Auckland’s ASB Tennis Classic insist that no fans will be turned away for wearing national colours.

Their statement comes after a man complained to media he was turned away from the Stanley Street venue due to his Croatian football jersey.

However, organisers say this was as a result of an over-zealous security guard misinterpreting the tour policy which does not allow flags, to prevent blocking views of the court.

“As per tour rules, flags are prohibited from the stadium to ensure the comfort of all guests and does not apply to clothing, including T-shirts or other apparel,” a spokesperson for the tournament said.

“In an isolated incident on Tuesday, this policy was misinterpreted by a security guard. This was addressed and the correct interpretation has been clearly reinforced across the security team.”

The fan, not wanting to escalate the situation, told the New Zealand Herald that he turned his jersey inside out after security mentioned the new measures were a result of geopolitical tensions.

He also said a fellow fan experienced a similar run in when entering the stadium wearing a Croatian jersey.

But tournament organisers say there is not such policy in place.

“No patrons would be prevented from entering the venue on the basis of what they are wearing, unless it is inappropriate or offensive. This week has seen many supportive fans attending matches wearing a wide range of national attire,” the spokesman said.

