‘Real risk’: FENZ warns of extreme fire danger as temperatures set to swelter

Fire and Emergency is warning Cantabrians of extreme fire danger this Sunday as parts of the country are set to swelter under high temperatures.

Canterbury is currently in a restricted fire season, which requires people to apply for permits to light open air fires. However, all permits will be suspended from midnight Friday until 8am on Monday.

The move comes as an intense heatwave in south-eastern Australia fuels hot air across parts of New Zealand.

While the hottest temperatures are expected in the East Cape of the North Island, Gisborne, Wairoa and Hastings, the east of the South Island is also in for above average temperatures.

Blenheim, Kaikoura, Christchurch and Invercargill are all expecting temperatures in the mid to late 20s on Thursday (3 to 5C above average), while Blenheim is forecast to hit 32C on Friday – 7.5C above average.

MetService is predicting a high of 32C for Christchurch and strong northwesterlies on Sunday.

FENZ Canterbury assistant commander Brian Keown said the combination of expected high nor’west winds, high temperatures into the early 30s and low relative humidity made for a high risk situation.

Relatively high grass “curing” (drying out) of 60 to 70 percent, in some cases higher, meant any spark of a fire would move relatively quickly with the wind pushing it along, he said.

FENZ deputy chief executive of prevention Nick Pyatt said the greatest risk was in Canterbury, Marlborough, Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay, Tai Rāwhiti, and Northland districts.

“This weekend, many parts of the country will be experiencing elevated fire danger conditions, with temperatures expected to surpass 30C in some locations, wind gusts of 30km/h at times, and low humidity.

“These conditions are what we call a perfect storm for wildfire risk.”

Pyatt said it only took one spark to start a wildfire that could get out of control quickly.

According to a FENZ research report, more than half of all wildfires in New Zealand are grass fires – the higher the curing, the greater the fire risk.

Keown was confident FENZ had sufficient resources, and was getting in touch with contractors, volunteers and specialist personnel to let them know of the weekend’s high risk potential.

He said people should not hesitate to call 111 at the first sign of smoke.

Anyone who had used a burn pile in recent weeks should check it was thoroughly extinguished, Keown said.

“One of our biggest risks and causes of fires in the last few months have been permitted – or non permitted burns in the open season – that had not been properly put out, and the wind has got in amongst it and pushed embers into vegetation.

“That’s a real risk for us and there’s been too much of it going on.”

FENZ had put a lot of “time and effort educating people that if they have been burning to ensure their fires are out”, he said.

Anyone who had burnt in the past two to three weeks should go out, inspect their heaps and give them a good rake over and ensure they were fully extinguished, Keown said.

A wildfire that destroyed four homes, 29 structures and spread over an area of almost 200 hectares in Kaikōura in October was caused by a burn pile.

Almost 200 volunteer firefighters worked over six days to extinguish the fires amid winds of 150 kilometres an hour.

A FENZ spokesperson said it did not pursue a prosecution against the owner of the burn pile because it was an open fire season when the blaze began.

Last year was the country’s fourth-hottest year on record, according to Earth Sciences New Zealand’s (ESNZ) annual climate report.

Meanwhile, FENZ reminded people that firefighters in the union would be striking for one hour on Friday from 12pm-1pm.

Volunteers will respond to incidents – but ther will be delays.

“Fire and Emergency urges the NZPFU to call off its strike given heightened fire risks and the fact both parties are due to meet for facilitation later this month.”

