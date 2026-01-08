Experienced All Whites defender Bill Tuiloma signs with Phoenix

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport

In a long-awaited homecoming, experienced All Whites’ defender Bill Tuiloma has signed with the Wellington Phoenix.

Securing the signature of the 47-cap international before the A-League mid-season transfer window opens, is a major statement from the Wellington Phoenix.

The 30-year-old has signed on until the end of the 2027-28 A-League season.

Tuiloma has played more than 200 professional matches in France and the USA over the past 12 and a half years, since joining Olympique de Marseille as an 18-year-old in 2013.

Phoenix head coach Giancarlo Italiano said Tuiloma ticked all of the boxes for a defender playing in a back three.

“Bill will bring quality and experience to our backline,” Italiano said.

“His ability with the ball is one of his biggest assets. He’ll add to the way we build up, which is very important.”

Italiano said Tuiloma wanted to be part of the All Whites squad for this year’s FIFA World Cup, so was highly motivated.

Tuiloma arrived in the capital on Sunday and started training with his new Nix team-mates on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to be in Wellington and I’m grateful for the opportunity the Phoenix have given me,” Tuiloma said.

“I’m ready to play, win games and help the team as much as I can on and off the pitch.

“I know it’s been a rollercoaster so far this season, but the Phoenix have the players and the quality and I can’t wait to start playing and hopefully help the team go all the way and win a trophy.”

Another motivation is that outside of a handful of games for the All Whites, Tuiloma hasn’t played in front of his family in New Zealand.

Tuiloma is reuniting with fellow defender Tim Payne and club captain Alex Rufer, who he played with at the Asia Pacific Football Academy in Christchurch, the precursor to the club’s own academy.

“I remember this skinny white kid coming into the academy. I’ve known Rufer for a very long time and it’s good to be able to play with him again.

“I also know Payney from when we played together at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Mexico and at Waitakere United. They’re great guys and I’m excited to play with them and the rest of the team.

“When the interest from the Phoenix came about, I quietly talked to both of them about what Wellington’s like. They were really on to me about wanting me to sign with the Phoenix.”

Tuiloma will have to wait for the A-League’s mid-season registration window to open on 14th January before he can make his Phoenix debut.

Tuiloma will wear the no. 28 shirt for the Wellington Phoenix, becoming just the third player to do so and the first since Joel Stevens a decade ago.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand