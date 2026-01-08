Christchurch Police impounds 20 cars in anti-social road user operation

Source: New Zealand Police

The Christchurch Anti-Social Road User (ASRU) team have recently concluded an operation targeting various dangerous driving problem areas around the city.

Thirty cars have been identified offending, with more than 20 impounded and green stickered to be written off the road for vehicle defects.

Another six cars were impounded last weekend for unnecessary exhibition of speed or dangerous driving.

Where the driver of the vehicles was not located at the time of Police attendance, the registered owners have been served notices requiring them to provide driver details of the specified offending. The ASRU team will look to follow up to charge the offenders for their driving.

Senior Sergeant Michael Jones, Road Policing, says these anti-social drivers speeding and doing burnouts are endangering everyone on the road.

“These drivers are really reckless, the way they’re speeding all over the city, putting anyone that’s on the road and footpaths in danger.

“We’re also finding that they’re modifying their cars, making them unsafe to be driven on the road. The Christchurch ASRU team are focusing on making sure we’re catching these offenders, and their vehicles, to hold them to account.”

Senior Sergeant Jones says Police encourage residents to report dangerous driving to Police as it happens on 111.

“Even if the drivers have fled the area before Police arrive, a recording of bad driving would be excellent evidence, as would registration, and the date, time and place of the offence,” he says.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI