Call to action to recognise search and rescue heroes

Source: New Zealand Government

Associate Transport Minister James Meager is calling on Kiwis to do their part to celebrate those who risk their lives to bring people home safely, by nominating them for the 2025 New Zealand Search and Rescue (NZSAR) Awards.

“Search and rescue is more than dramatic rescues. It’s about the tireless work of volunteers, trainers, coordinators, and support teams who make a difference every day. New Zealand has one of the largest and most challenging search and rescue regions in the world, making the sector’s work even more dangerous and treacherous,” Mr Meager says.

“I experienced this firsthand, during a recent visit to the Search and Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA) in Methven. I played the role of ‘trapped explorer’ and witnessed the skill, focus, and teamwork of avalanche dog teams and their handlers.

“Seeing the team in action was inspiring. Our canine teams and their handlers are just one example of the skill and dedication that goes into every lifesaving operation.

“The sector’s mission is a simple: bring people in distress safely home to their loved ones, wherever they are in the country. The NZSAR Awards are an opportunity for us all to be pay shine a light on the courage, skill, and commitment shown by those keep us safe.”

The NZSAR Awards honour outstanding contributions across two categories:

• Operational activity: Exceptional performance in specific search and rescue missions during the year.

• Support activity: Significant impact through training, prevention, long service, or other vital support roles.

Each category offers two levels of recognition:

• Gold Awards: Reserved for truly exceptional contributions to search and rescue in New Zealand.

• Certificates of Achievement: For notable efforts over the year or a sustained period.

“Whether it’s a rescue in challenging conditions or years of dedicated service, these awards honour those who go above and beyond. Every person plays a part, and every contribution truly matters,” Mr Meager says.

“If you know a deserving individual, team, or dog-handler partnership, submit a nomination and share their story. Nominations close on 31 January 2026.”

