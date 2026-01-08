Who big winners and snubs at the Screen Actors Guild awards

By
MIL OSI
-
0
1

Source: Radio New Zealand

Despite what your group text may believe, the return of Connor Storrie’s mustache is not the biggest storyline of the Actor Award nominations.

The Heated Rivalry breakout star and Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James announced the nominees for the Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, which were formerly known as the SAG Awards and celebrate acting across film and television, voted on by actors in the Screen Actors Guild.

In some of the categories the voters this time around took a “this, but not that” approach.

US actress Janelle James and US actor Connor Storrie announce Ariana Grande as a nominee for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture during the 32nd Annual Actors Awards nominations announcement in Los Angeles on 7 January, 2026.

AFP / Valerie Macon

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleNZ-AU: Hinen Brings Next-Generation All-in-One Energy Storage to Solar & Storage Live UK 2025
Next articleWinners of void Auckland local body election seek High Court judicial review

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR