Who big winners and snubs at the Screen Actors Guild awards

Despite what your group text may believe, the return of Connor Storrie’s mustache is not the biggest storyline of the Actor Award nominations.
Heated Rivalry breakout star and Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James announced the nominees for the Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, which were formerly known as the SAG Awards and celebrate acting across film and television, voted on by actors in the Screen Actors Guild.
In some of the categories the voters this time around took a “this, but not that” approach.
US actress Janelle James and US actor Connor Storrie announce Ariana Grande as a nominee for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture during the 32nd Annual Actors Awards nominations announcement in Los Angeles on 7 January, 2026.
On the television side, Adam Brody earned a nomination in the lead male actor in a comedy series category for his role as a rabbi in love in the popular Netflix series
Nobody Wants This, but Kristen Bell who plays his love interest was snubbed.
Kristen Bell as Joanne in Nobody Wants This.
The lack of a nomination for Wagner Moura – who has been widely
seen as a frontrunner for an Academy Award with his star turn as a former educator caught in the turmoil of a Brazilian military dictatorship in The Secret Agent – was also viewed as a snub and highlighted the lack of international nominees in the movie categories. Same goes for snubs all around to the cast of the Norwegian family drama , which was expected to get at least some recognition. Sentimental Value
On the other hand, Hollywood loves content about Hollywood, so Seth Rogen’s sendup of the industry, the Apple TV+ series
, did well in the television categories. The Studio
Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn and Seth Rogen in the Apple TV series “The Studio”.
This awards season already has its darlings – especially when it comes to films.
From Timothée Chalamet’s performance in
Marty Supreme to the star-studded Leonardo DiCaprio-led cast of Paul Thomas Anderson’s drama , those who are following the action are using nominations such as these to sharpen prediction for the Academy Awards. One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another dominated the Actor Award nominations with seven nominations, including for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.
Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, starring Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton.
The Ryan Coogler horror blockbuster
also scored several nods, including in supporting categories for Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton. Its prominent placement may further change the trajectory for horror films in terms of award recognition, along with Amy Madigan’s nod for Sinners Weapons.
The Actor Awards ceremony will stream live on Netflix on 1 March.
The following are the nominations in full:
Motion picture categories
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet –
Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio –
One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke –
Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan –
Sinners Jesse Plemons –
Bugonia Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessie Buckley –
Hamnet Rose Byrne –
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Kate Hudson –
Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti –
One Battle After Another Emma Stone –
Bugonia Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Miles Caton –
Sinners Benicio del Toro –
One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi –
Frankenstein Paul Mescal –
Hamnet Sean Penn –
One Battle After Another Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Odessa A’zion –
Marty Supreme Ariana Grande –
Wicked: For Good Amy Madigan –
Weapons Wunmi Mosaku –
Sinners Teyana Taylor –
One Battle After Another Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners Television categories
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Jason Bateman –
Black Rabbit Owen Cooper –
Adolescence Stephen Graham –
Adolescence Charlie Hunnam –
Monster: The Ed Gein Story Matthew Rhys –
The Beast in Me Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Claire Danes –
The Beast in Me Erin Doherty –
Adolescence Sarah Snook –
All Her Fault Christine Tremarco –
Adolescence Michelle Williams –
Dying for Sex Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown –
Paradise Billy Crudup –
The Morning Show Walton Goggins –
The White Lotus Gary Oldman –
Slow Horses Noah Wyle –
The Pitt Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Britt Lower –
Severance Parker Posey –
The White Lotus Keri Russell –
The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn –
Pluribus Aimee Lou Wood –
The White Lotus Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Ike Barinholtz –
The Studio Adam Brody –
Nobody Wants This Ted Danson –
A Man on the Inside Seth Rogen –
The Studio Martin Short –
Only Murders in the Building Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Kathryn Hahn –
The Studio Catherine O’Hara –
The Studio Jenna Ortega –
Wednesday Jean Smart –
Hacks Kristen Wiig –
Palm Royale Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
Andor
Landman
The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things
