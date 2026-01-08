Who big winners and snubs at the Screen Actors Guild awards

.



On the television side, Adam Brody earned a nomination in the lead male actor in a comedy series category for his role as a rabbi in love in the popular Netflix series Nobody Wants This , but Kristen Bell who plays his love interest was snubbed.

Kristen Bell as Joanne in Nobody Wants This. Netflix / Erin Simkin

The lack of a nomination for Wagner Moura – who has been widely seen as a frontrunner for an Academy Award with his star turn as a former educator caught in the turmoil of a Brazilian military dictatorship in The Secret Agent – was also viewed as a snub and highlighted the lack of international nominees in the movie categories. Same goes for snubs all around to the cast of the Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value , which was expected to get at least some recognition.

On the other hand, Hollywood loves content about Hollywood, so Seth Rogen’s sendup of the industry, the Apple TV+ series The Studio , did well in the television categories.

Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn and Seth Rogen in the Apple TV series “The Studio”. Supplied / Apple TV

This awards season already has its darlings – especially when it comes to films.

From Timothée Chalamet’s performance in Marty Supreme to the star-studded Leonardo DiCaprio-led cast of Paul Thomas Anderson’s drama One Battle After Another , those who are following the action are using nominations such as these to sharpen prediction for the Academy Awards.

One Battle After Another dominated the Actor Award nominations with seven nominations, including for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, starring Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton. Warner Bros. – Proximity Media – / Collection ChristopheL via AFP

The Ryan Coogler horror blockbuster Sinners also scored several nods, including in supporting categories for Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton. Its prominent placement may further change the trajectory for horror films in terms of award recognition, along with Amy Madigan’s nod for Weapons .

The Actor Awards ceremony will stream live on Netflix on 1 March.

The following are the nominations in full:

Motion picture categories

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Miles Caton – Sinners

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Television categories

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Britt Lower – Severance

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

Andor

Landman

The Last of Us

Squid Game

Stranger Things