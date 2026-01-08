Burst pipes leaves more than 100 Wellington homes without water

Source: Radio New Zealand

More than 100 properties in the Wellington suburb of Kingston will be without water for at least six hours today due to a burst pipe.

Wellington Water said the pipe burst on Kingston Heights Road at about 11.30am.

“In order to protect the stormwater environment, we have turned the water off to this area,” it said.

“It is anticipated that service will be interrupted for at least six hours.”

All 114 homes on Kingston Heights Road, Ontario Street, Laurent Place, Manitoba Place, Caribou Place and Stormont Place are affected.

Wellington Water estimates the water will be back on about 5.30pm.

