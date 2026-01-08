Mass whale stranding on Farewell Spit

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Project Jonah

More than 50 pilot whales have stranded on Farewell Spit, as volunteers work to rescue them.

Project Jonah New Zealand said on its Facebook page that, “Early this afternoon we were notified of a pod of whales swimming in the shallows and heading towards Farewell Spit.

“Our local medics responded alongside Department of Conservation staff and boat and Manawhenua Ki Mohua but despite best efforts, 53 pilot whales have stranded across two sites on Farewell Spit.”

Volunteers are being sought to help the whales Thursday evening.

“We welcome help at Farewell Spit this evening keeping the whales cool until sunset. Wetsuits are recommended as it is windy and exposed. If coming to help please bring your own supplies as it is an isolated location.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand