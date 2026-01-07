Two flown to hospital after jetboat crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Kim Baker Wilson

Two people have been flown to hospital following a jetboat crash in Otago.

Emergency services were called to Makarora, in the Queenstown-Lakes district, shortly before 3.30pm.

The injured pair were flown to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

St John said another person was treated at the scene, but did not need transportation.

Maritime New Zealand said that it has asked the commercial jet boat operator to not repair the damaged boat until it has inspected it.

