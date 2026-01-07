Jorakay Corporation Appoints Dr. Jirat Sirichalermpong as New CEO, Effective January 5, 2026

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 January 2026 – Jorakay Corporation Co., Ltd., Thailand’s leading construction innovation company, has appointed Dr. Jirat Sirichalermpong as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Mr. Suppapong Phetsuit, who will continue as Advisor to the Board. Dr. Jirat will lead the company under the brand direction “Build Today, Beyond Tomorrow,” driving sustainable growth while maintaining Jorakay’s market leadership in tile adhesive and tile grout, where it commands over 55% market share. His priorities include accelerating the company’s fast-growing construction chemicals business by developing innovative products for large-scale infrastructure projects, expanding the customer base, and strengthening distribution through Jorakay’s network of over 3,000 retail outlets in Thailand and overseas. The company will also intensify its push into existing and new international markets, competing on quality and high-performance solutions to drive stable sales growth.

Jorakay Corporation remains committed to developing world-class solutions that address sustainability under its “Build Your Tomorrow Now” concept, guided by three core pillars: elevating quality of life for Thai people (Life Beyond), building strong foundations to grow with partners (Opportunity Beyond), and reducing environmental impact to preserve a livable world for future generations (Sustainability Beyond).

