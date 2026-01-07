Thunder and hail warnings, despite warmer weather

Source: Radio New Zealand

MetService

Thunderstorms and hail are expected in some areas in the coming days, as temperatures rise across the country.

MetService is forecasting localised downpours in the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, and Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place until 9pm on Wednesday for the North Island’s central east coast.

MetService said rain would move into the far southwest of the South Island on Thursday.

A Heavy Rain Watch was in place for Fiordland and Southern Westland, with heavier rain and thunderstorms possible on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, hot weather is expected for eastern parts of the country after the downpours, with temperatures rising into the 30s from Friday into the weekend.

MetService said Heat Alerts were likely for parts of Hawke’s Bay, Marlborough, and possibly coastal Canterbury.

