Major music act pulls out of two upcoming Kiwi festivals

“A curveball. Röyksopp can’t make it to Splore this summer. We know, that one hurts.

“But the dance floor provides.”

Veteran French house DJ François K has been confirmed as a replacement for the February 20-22 event.

Splore event director John Minty told RNZ the withdrawal was due to “logistical reasons”.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Electric Avenue organisers confirmed the group would also no longer be appearing at Christchurch’s Hagley Park “due to circumstances outside of our control”.

“We’re already working on an exciting replacement and will share an update very shortly. Thanks for your understanding, and we can’t wait to see you in February.”

Splore festival organisers have confirmed next month’s event would be its last.

Electric Avenue will be held on 27-28 February.