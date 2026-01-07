Tennis: Jovic and Jones advance at ASB Classic

Source: Radio New Zealand

After sensationally sending second seed Emma Navarro home on day one, Francesca Jones continued her fairytale run at Stanley Street today.

The Brit overcame the sweltering Auckland heat to pull off a stunning comeback after finding herself one set and three games down as Jones joins third seed Iva Jović in the quarters of the ASB Classic.

First to book her berth in the top eight was Jović who required a tiebreaker to take the first set from Sara Bejlek.

However, she soon found her rhythm and would close out the match in straight sets 7-6, 6-4.

Jović told Sky Sport her opponent produced some “tricky tennis”

“That first set was topsy-turvy but I found my way in the second. Tennis is a game of tiny moments that decide matches, just fake it until you make it and try to have the confidence and that’s what I did.”

Again three sets were required in order to separate Sinja Kraus and Jones with Kruas comfortably claiming the first 6-1.

Jones fought back to win the second 6-4 before turning it right around in the third with a 6-1 decimation.

The Brit admitted she was hampered by the heat.

“I just think I tried to take myself out of the situation a little bit, forget what was happening and trying to start new. When you feel so uncomfortable on the court, you kind of ignore the momentum.”

It comes on the back of the biggest win of her career after upsetting Navarro on Monday 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

“The more points I can play, the more matches I can play, the better, and I just keep trying to focus on that.”

The final two games of the day see China’s Wang Xinyu meet Mexico’s Renata Zarazúa and Sofia Costoulas of Germany take on Spain’s Kaitlin Quevedo.

Tomorrow sees the remainder of the women’s singles round of 16 starting with Petra Marčinko against Alexandra Eala.

