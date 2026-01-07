NZ troops in Ukraine for ceasefire would need Cabinet signoff – Ministry

Source: Radio New Zealand

New Zealand is an active participant in the Coalition of the Willing – but sending troops to support a ceasefire in Ukraine would need cabinet sign off, the Foreign Ministry says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to RNZ that New Zealand was represented at the meeting in Paris overnight by the ambassador to France Caroline Bilkey.

The meeting resulted in a joint declaration setting out that that Britain, France and European allies would deploy peacekeeping troops in Ukraine if a ceasefire with Russia was secured.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said this would include the UK and France establishing military hubs, which could also store weapons and military equipment.

The declaration was hailed as “more than just words” by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who named New Zealand and Australia in his speech.

The ministry said New Zealand welcomed progress made towards negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine.

“Any lasting peace will require robust security guarantees for Ukraine which was a key focus of the discussions at the latest meeting held in Paris. New Zealand supports the ongoing efforts of the Coalition.

“New Zealand is an active participant in the Coalition of the Willing discussions but contributions to post-conflict security efforts would require a Cabinet decision.”

