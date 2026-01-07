Prudential Study Reveals Young Asians Choose Financial Planning Over Spontaneity

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 January 2026 – Asia’s young adults are taking a structured approach to managing their finances, according to a new study published by Prudential plc (“Prudential”), the leading Asia and Africa insurer. The research, titled “Financial Mindset of Young Adults in Asia”, finds that more than seven in 10 respondents (71 per cent) choose clear planning over spontaneity, maintaining consistent insurance and investment habits. This pragmatism is coupled with optimism: nearly 70 per cent believe their personal finances will improve in the next five to 10 years.

The study surveyed over 5,300 young adults aged 20-35 across seven Asian markets, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, aiming to take a pulse on this dynamic generation’s insurance and investment experiences, preferences, and attitudes.

A Generation of Financial Pragmatists

The majority of Asia’s young adults believe living in uncertainty is now the norm (63 per cent), citing financial security as their top life concern (77 per cent), surpassing family responsibilities (53 per cent), health (52 per cent), career and education (42 per cent). Close to 60 per cent report focusing more on the future over enjoying the present moment.

Amidst this prevailing sense of unpredictability, young Asians maintain a positive personal financial outlook. Sixty-four per cent express confidence that they will have enough money to fund retirement.

In terms of financial management, more than half of young adults (53 per cent) seek a balance of smart investment strategies with freedom to enjoy life. Flexibility remains a defining preference, with 62 per cent of respondents favouring financial solutions that evolve alongside their lives and aspirations, rather than adhering rigidly to one style of saving or investing.

A measured risk profile with a long-term perspective also defines how young adults in Asia approach investment. They are balanced between high-risk investments for higher returns (42 per cent) and safe, low-risk options such as fixed deposits to safeguard savings (40 per cent). Nearly 60 per cent prefer investment instruments designed to be held for an extended period, reflecting an orientation toward sustainable financial growth.

Priscilla Ng, Chief Customer and Wealth Officer at Prudential plc, said: “Prudential is committed to empowering people across all life stages, including young adults, to shape their future, protecting possibilities and nurturing every promise. Today, Asia’s median age is just 32.5 years1, highlighting a vibrant and youthful population. This generation is redefining how financial management and security is approached, with unique priorities and expectations. Understanding their perspectives helps us tailor solutions that are simple, accessible, and relevant to their needs.”

Digital Ease, Human Expertise

The survey further reveals that young adults in Asia are navigating their insurance and investment journey through a blend of digital convenience and human support. With the prevalence of digital tools, 61 per cent of respondents feel confident researching and selecting products on their own, and 54 per cent are confident managing their portfolio independently.

Yet, human touchpoints remain highly valued: 64 per cent prefer consulting financial advisers for life or health insurance decisions and ongoing support, especially when handling complexities in coverage details (70 per cent) and the claims process (68 per cent). At the same time, digital platforms are favoured for real-time financial management, reflecting a growing demand for hybrid insurance and investment experiences that integrate technology and personal guidance – an approach that strongly resonates with today’s pragmatic young adults.

Millennials and Gen Z are expected to make up about half of Asia-Pacific’s consumers by 20302. For insurers, this means reimagining engagement with this segment through simple, accessible products and innovative, empathetic experiences that blend data, technology, and human understanding, said Ms. Ng.

Explore the detailed findings in the full report.

1 United Nations’ World Population Prospects 2024

2 Eastspring Investment: Asia’s consumer-fuelled growth, September 2025

Hashtag: #Prudential

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.