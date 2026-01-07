32C day looms as ‘unusually’ hot weather arrives

Source: Radio New Zealand

Unusually hot weather may be on the way, with MetService warning above-average temperatures are projected across much of the country for the coming days.

The forecaster said people across the motu could expect a “great deal of sunshine and dry weather”, with the odd shower or thunderstorm for some areas.

Many areas including Tauranga, Masterton and Christchurch were predicted to be more than 4C hotter than usual over the next two days, while Blenheim was due the largest increase of 7.5C, bringing it to a projected 32C on Friday.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said people should keep an eye out for heat alerts, and take extra precautions during the hottest parts of the day as the weather heats up.

“As we head towards Friday and into the weekend we are looking at quite hot temperatures. It is summer, but some of the temperatures that we are expecting are looking on the high side.”

The east coast of the country was projected to be particularly hot and dry, especially in Hawke’s Bay, Marlborough and Canterbury, Makgabutlane said.

People in those areas should be prepared to be issued with a MetService heat alert, she said.

“Definitely take extra care if you’ve got any plans to be outdoors during the daytime … take those sun precautions. Wearing sunscreen and hats, sunglasses, drinking plenty of water.”

Despite the largely clear weather, some areas of of both islands were still due patches of rain and thunderstorms with MetService issuing a severe thunderstorm watch for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay from 1pm until 9pm Wednesday.

A front was also expected to move across areas of the lower South Island during the second half of Thursday and early Friday, prompting MetService to issue a heavy rain watch for the region.

Heading into the weekend, MetService was expecting a weather system bringing rain and strong winds to the South Island, eventually making its way up the country and reaching the North Island early next week.

