Cricket: Late bloomer Jacob Duffy excited for first World Cup

Jacob Duffy’s break out summer just got better by being named in the Black Caps squad for next month’s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India.

The Otago pace bowler is set for his first senior World Cup after being included in an experienced 15-player squad.

Duffy is the only first timer in the New Zealand squad boasting 1064 T20I caps.

Duffy, the second ranked T20I bowler in the world, has been in top form for the Black Caps across the formats, finishing 2025 with a total 81 international wickets.

Duffy said playing at a World Cup was something he dreamt of as a kid.

“Those are the big memories I have growing up as a youngster watching, so to be part of that is massive, and super excited and to do it in a country that is fanatical about cricket, it’s going to be an awesome experience, I can’t wait to get stuck in,” Duffy said.

He was the mainstay of the injury depleted New Zealand attack in the pre-Christmas series against West Indies and was named Player of the Test Series.

At 31-years-old, Duffy has been a late bloomer to international cricket and said he appreciated the road he’s been on.

“It’s taught me a lot about myself and my own game and I guess everything I’ve done to this point …when I’m out there I’m better for all that experience I’ve got under the belt.

“Slightly different to a young kid that might have come into the group at a young age, I come in with a bit more experience behind me and super grateful for the opportunity.”

Duffy has become a Black Caps’ regular since the back-end of the last home summer, and said the faith the team had in him, had given him confidence.

“Coming from a domestic background you don’t know how you sit but then the experience comes and you do it more regularly and you keep getting picked, which has been awesome and it just helps you feel a little bit more like you belong at this level and you can do a job for your team.”

Coach Rob Walter said telling Duffy that he would be attending the world cup was special.

“Just chuffed for him like I am for every other guy who’s on the plane and then the guys who missed out, it’s always tough,” Walter said.

“Jake [Jacob] has earnt his right, I don’t think anyone would question that and the guy has really had to graft hard and work his way into a World Cup squad so he’ll be fizzing that’s for sure.”

Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Adam Milne are the other pace-bowlers in the squad with Jimmy Neesham the pace-bowling all-rounder.

Ish Sodhi is the only specialist spinner, while Santner, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra are spinner all-rounders.

Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Tim Seifert are the specialist batters. Seifert will also take the gloves in India.

New Zealand will play a white ball series in India in January before the World Cup.

