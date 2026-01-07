Five kilometres traffic queues on SH1 in Auckland after ‘serious incident’

Source: Radio New Zealand

Traffic of up to 5 kilometres built up on Auckland’s Northern Motorway as police closed the highway over a “serious incident”.

Officers shut State Highway 1 northbound at Greville Road in Albany about 10.50am on Wednesday.

It has since reopened.

At the time, police and St John said they were responding to a serious incident.

Motorists were asked to delay their journey or use diversions put in place.

Just before 1pm, police said the incident had been resolved and the motorway was reopening.

“Police would like to thank motorists for their understanding while the situation was resolved.”

