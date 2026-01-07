CP AXTRA Achieves 88/100 DJSI Sustainability Score Ranks 2nd Globally in the Food & Staples Retailing Sector, Reinforcing Its Global Leadership in Retail and Wholesale Sustainability

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 January 2026 – CP AXTRA Public Company Limited (CP AXTRA), the operator of Asia’s leading wholesaler and retailer “Makro and Lotus’s,” has achieved outstanding global recognition for its sustainability performance. The company earned a score of 88 out of 100 in the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) by S&P Global, which compiles the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The result reflects continued significant improvement from 2023 to 2024 and elevates CP AXTRA to 2nd globally in the Food & Staples Retailing sector.

Mr. Tanin Buranamanit, Group Chief Executive Officer of CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, stated, “CP AXTRA’s score of 88 out of 100 and its 2nd place global ranking in the Food & Staples Retailing sector reflect our strong commitment to driving sustainability through concrete actions and impactful initiatives. Sustainability is embedded across our daily business operations, particularly through systematic waste management throughout the value chain to reduce environmental impact, while creating social value and operating under good corporate governance. We are also advancing toward our goals of Carbon Neutrality by 2030 and Net Zero emissions by 2050, supporting stable growth and long-term sustainable value creation.”

In 2025, CP AXTRA implemented a series of intensive environmental initiatives under the “AXTRA Zero Waste: Less Waste, More Value” concept. These efforts reduced landfill waste by more than 31,700 tonnes, including over 15,000 tonnes of food waste and more than 16,755 tonnes of recyclable waste. The Company also operated a plastic bottle take-back program through Makro and Lotus’s stores nationwide, collecting more than 2.2 million bottles. Together, these initiatives helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 109,649 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO 2 e), equivalent to the carbon-absorption capacity of approximately 11 million trees. CP AXTRA also expanded the use of clean energy by installing solar rooftop systems at distribution centers and more than 1,384 Makro and Lotus’s stores, alongside the rollout of a clean-energy delivery fleet of more than 300 electric vehicles, reducing environmental impacts across the value chain.

Additionally, the Company continues to strengthen its social and governance performance through employee capability development, respect for human rights, and the creation of career opportunities for farmers and SMEs nationwide under its “Platform of Opportunity” program. The initiative supports the local economy, with a combined value exceeding 30 billion baht, by connecting entrepreneurs to standardized wholesale and retail systems, generating income and long-term economic stability, and promoting equality, diversity, and fair labor practices.

The 2025 S&P Global CSA results reinforces CP AXTRA’s leadership in elevating Thailand’s wholesale and retail standards to the global level, while creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

