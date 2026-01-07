Body believed to be missing tramper Connor Purvis found

Source: Radio New Zealand

A body believed to be missing tramper Connor Purvis has been found near Lake Ōhau.

Search and rescue teams looking for the 20-year-old in the South Island’s Mackenzie Basin said a body was found on the southern side of Mt Huxley about 9am on Wednesday.

Police said while formal identification was yet to take place, it was believed to be the body of Purvis.

Purvis had been missing since he went to climb the mountain on 30 December.

Otago Coastal Search and Rescue Coordinator Sergeant Matt Sheat said the search had been “hard work” in a remote, rugged and high-risk environment.

“Police would like to thank all those who assisted in the search efforts, including multiple local volunteers and search teams such as the Ōmarama volunteer fire brigade, also members of the public who reported information to help us understand our search area.”

It had been a long week for all involved, Sheat said.

“This has been a true team effort and the good people of Ōmarama and Mackenzie have been providing incredible support to the search teams.”

On Tuesday, police had said new radar technology was being used to help find Purvis.

Reco technology was used to locate people lost in the outdoors, detecting items such as head-torches and cellphones.

