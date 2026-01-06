Update: Woman dies following crash on 2 January

Source: New Zealand Police

A woman critically injured in a crash on State Highway 3 south of Turakina on 2 January has died.

The injured woman had been transported to Wellington Hospital after the crash and passed away in hospital on 5 January.

Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Two other people critically injured in the crash remain in hospital in critical condition.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

