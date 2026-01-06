Update 2: Search for missing tramper Connor Purvis

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Blair Dalton:

Today the search for missing tramper Connor Purvis continued.

Around 50 people focused on the upper South Temple Valley, Mt Huxley and the Huxley River South Branch, both on foot and via helicopter.

We remain closely connected with Connor’s family and we continue to feel for them, and support them, as our search efforts continue.

Tomorrow we will be using the Recco device, with the Mount Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue team, to assist with the search.

This technology is often used to locate people lost in the outdoors, and can detect items such as headtorches, cellphones and other items.

Police are interested to hear from anyone who has climbed Mt Huxley in the past several weeks. Please contact Police via 105 and reference file 260102/2266.

Police thank all those involved in the search efforts in this difficult and rugged terrain.

