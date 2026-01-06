Search continues for missing tramper, Kahurangi National Park

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Sergeant Jonny Evans, Police Search and Rescue.

The search is continuing for a tramper overdue in the Baton area of Kahurangi National Park.

Graham Garnett, 66, went tramping in the Baton/Ellis River area. He was expected to return on 30 December, but did not.

Today five helicopters were used in the search, including an Airforce NH90. Two specialist canyon teams searched the steep terrain with specialised equipment and a field team also scoured the search area.

There is still no sign of Graham and the search will continue tomorrow.

We are keen to hear from anyone who we haven’t spoken with yet, who was in the Baton/Ellis River area from the afternoon of 26 December, particularly anyone who was around Flanagan’s Hut.

Any sightings or information can be reported at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number P064981672.

