Radar tech used for second time this week in search for missing tramper

New radar technology will be used for the second time this week to help locate a missing tramper, as crews continue to search for Connor Purvis.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who had recently climbed near Lake Ōhau, in the South Island’s Mackenzie Basin, where the 20-year-old went missing.

About 50 people on Tuesday probed the upper South Temple Valley, Mt Huxley and the Huxley River South Branch, both on foot and with helicopter.

Teams will be using the Recco device tomorrow with the Mount Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue team assisting the search.

The technology is used to locate people lost in the outdoors, detecting items such as head-torches and cellphones.

Recco technology was also used this week in the search for another missing tramper – 66-year-old Graham Garnett.

Senior Sergeant Blair Dalton said authorities remained closely connected with Purvis’ family.

“We continue to feel for them, and support them, as our search efforts continue.

“Police are interested to hear from anyone who has climbed Mt Huxley in the past several weeks. Police thank all those involved in the search efforts in this difficult and rugged terrain.”

