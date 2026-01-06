Lifestyle – Taylors unveils two limited-edition premium gift boxes for 2026, the Year of the Fire Horse

Source: Taylors Wines

To celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Fire Horse on 17 February 2026, family-owned wine brand Taylors Wines introduces two exclusive Lunar New Year gift boxes featuring wines from its acclaimed St. Andrews collection, each proudly adorned with Taylors bold and iconic seahorse emblem, which was adopted after the discovery of fossilised seahorses on the family estate in Clare Valley in 1969. Today, it symbolises Taylors’ commitment to quality and sustainability.

A symbol of vitality, transformation, and fearless ambition, the Fire Horse occupies a rare and revered place in the lunar calendar — a fitting parallel for the independent vision and pioneering spirit that has defined three generations of Taylors winemaking in the Clare Valley, South Australia.

Within each red and gold collectors’ box is a wine from Taylors esteemed St. Andrews range, renowned for its exceptional complexity, elegance, and outstanding quality. Gift box options include Taylors St. Andrews Shiraz or Taylors St. Andrews Cabernet Sauvignon.

The packaging features a refined red-and-gold design uniting time-honoured Lunar New Year motifs including golden horses, koi, lanterns, bonsai, all encircling the Taylors signature seahorse placed deliberately at the heart of the artwork.

In Eastern cultures, the seahorse has been regarded as a symbol of fortune, safe passage, and steadfastness; when paired with the revered horse of the lunar zodiac, a sign symbolising speed, intelligence, and prosperity, the emblem becomes a visual expression of strength embraced with grace.

Together, they capture the intent of the Fire Horse year: to pursue progress with purpose and to celebrate beginnings with courage and optimism.

“We’re proud to introduce our new Lunar New Year gift boxes — a celebration of culture, craftsmanship, and the heritage of our St. Andrews wines,” says Mitchell Taylor, third-generation winemaker and Chairman of Taylors Wines.

“Our seahorse emblem, which features three seahorses grouped together, represents the three generations of Taylor family winemakers, as well as symbolising our origins and our commitment to sustainability and marine conservation. To see our seahorses proudly represented alongside the symbols of Lunar New Year, especially in the Year of the Fire Horse, is meaningful to us as a family and as winemakers.”

The Taylors St. Andrews Shiraz and Taylors St. Andrews Cabernet Sauvignon Lunar New Year gift boxes are available now from select bottle stores across New Zealand, with prices beginning from $69.99.

