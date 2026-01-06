Auckland welcomes the world as thousands gather

Source: Special Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Auckland will host around 20,000 people this week – including 3,500 delegates from 20 countries—for a major international event that’s set to inject an estimated $20 million into the local economy.

The Special Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses (January 9-11) at Eden Park will welcome visitors from places like Britain, the United States, Greece, Colombia, Fiji, Australia, Chile, Korea and Malaysia, for the largest faith-based event in the country in decades.

Over the past year, the organisation has hosted more than 6,000 conventions attended by 11 million people worldwide—and now Auckland joins an exclusive group of just 15 cities selected to stage a prestigious international version.

“We’re excited to welcome guests to our city and share what makes it truly special—from iconic landmarks and world-class dining to breathtaking landscapes and that unmistakable local vibe you won’t find anywhere else,” says National Spokesperson Victor Ioramo.

“The event is also the first time in nearly 50 years that Jehovah’s Witnesses from across New Zealand will unite in one place, returning to Eden Park – the very same venue that hosted our last international event in 1978.”

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner says hosting events of this scale is part of the stadium’s DNA. “Large-scale international conventions like this deliver significant economic benefits for both the city and the country, particularly when thousands of visitors are travelling from overseas, staying in hotels and supporting our hospitality, retail and tourism sectors,” he explains.

“As New Zealand’s national stadium, Eden Park is proud to showcase Auckland on the world stage—not just through sport and concerts, but through global gatherings like this.”



The three-day Convention is free and open to all and will feature 54 Bible-based videos, live interviews, talks, and real-life experiences designed for all ages to explore why faith still matters today. New episodes from the global series The Good News According to Jesus will also be screened.

Every session across the three-day event will be presented simultaneously in English, Chinese Mandarin, New Zealand Sign Language, Samoan, and Tagalog, with feature presentations also available in te reo Māori.

More than 7,000 unpaid volunteers will be on hand to support every aspect of the convention, including special tourism activities planned for international delegates throughout the week.

“There are no entry fees, no collections, and no tickets required. Everyone is welcome, and you can come and go as you like throughout the sessions,” Victor says.

Each day begins at 9:20am, with a lunch break from 12 noon to 1:30pm. Friday concludes at 5pm, Saturday at 4:30pm, and Sunday at 4pm.

For more information, visit jw.org or edenpark.co.nz

