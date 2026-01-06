Diesel spill from fuel truck crash closes Aotea Quay in Wellington

A diesel spill has closed Wellington’s Aotea Quay.

Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a fuel truck about 2.45am on Tuesday.

The on-ramp heading northbound was blocked, but motorists could still get off State Highway 1 via the off-ramp.

Police said it will remain closed throughout the morning, and Wellington City Council warn that ferry access and egress would also be impacted.

