Diesel spill from fuel truck crash closes Aotea Quay in Wellington

Source: Radio New Zealand
A diesel spill has closed Wellington’s Aotea Quay.
Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a fuel truck about 2.45am on Tuesday.
The on-ramp heading northbound was blocked, but motorists could still get off State Highway 1 via the off-ramp.
Police said it will remain closed throughout the morning, and Wellington City Council warn that ferry access and egress would also be impacted.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand