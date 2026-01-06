Aotea Quay and SH1 on-ramp closed following crash

Source: New Zealand Police

Aotea Quay near the overbridge to Hutt Road in Wellington is currently closed following a crash.

Police were notified of a single vehicle crash involving a fuel truck at around 2:45am.

The Aotea Quay on-ramp heading northbound is blocked.

Motorists can still get off State Highway 1 via the Aotea Quay off-ramp.

The truck has spilt diesel onto the road and road closures will remain in place throughout the morning.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

