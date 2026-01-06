13 people injured in crash in Northland

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

More than a dozen people have been injured in a crash in Northland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Lamb Road, near the town of Pukenui, about 7.45am on Tuesday.

Hato Hone St John said it looked at and treated 13 people in conditions ranging from minor to serious.

It said six had been taken to Kaitaia hospital, two in a moderate condition.

Police were at the scene.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand