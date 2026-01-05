Summer returns: Temperatures could reach 30s this week

Source: Radio New Zealand

Warmer, more settled weather should give rain-soaked parts of the country a chance to dry out following a weekend of heavy rainfalls and flooding in northern regions, MetService says.

At the weekend, a low pressure system brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to northern parts of the country causing surface flooding and powercuts in some areas.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said temperatures across the country would return to “more summer like” levels this week.

“A nice summery and warm week ahead. Temperatures in the low to mid 20s for most of the country – even the high 20s and possibly in the 30s – by the end of the week and that’s particularly for eastern parts of the country,” Makgabutlane said

Makgabutlane said a ridge of high pressure would keep conditions stable – with partly cloudy skies – for much of the week although a front could bring some rain to the lower South Island as the week progressed.

“Midweek we do have a front that passes the lower part of the South Island, so some rain expected down there, and then later on this week we could see a picking up in the winds as well,” Makgabutlane said.

She said the low pressure system responsible for much of the rain over the weekend was moving away to the northeast of the country and the summery conditions should give some of the worst affected parts of the country time to dry out.

“This week in the eastern North Island – especially Hawke’s Bay and Tai Rāwhiti /Gisborne – the first part of the week we will see much drier conditions. We will still have the odd shower moving through but hopefully nothing as heavy as what we saw over the weekend,” Makgabutlane said.

She said the end of the week would see a new weather system bringing an increase in wind and rain to the South Island.

“At this point it does like there could be a bit of rain on the way especially for the South Island and then eventually reaching the North Island early next week.

“So – for this week – we enjoy the warm and summery temperatures,” Makgabutlane said.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand