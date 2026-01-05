Person dies after single-vehicle crash closes road in Rolleston

Source: Radio New Zealand

A person has died after a crash in Rolleston on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Jones Road shortly after 7.45am.

The driver died at the scene.

Jones Road remained closed.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

